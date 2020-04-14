Dr. Melissa Floyd-Pickard (Social Work) received new funding from the Guilford County Department of Public Health for the project “2019 GC DPH Post-Overdose Response Team Staffing Sustainment Funding.”

The Rapid Response to Opioid Overdose project seeks to enhance services in responding to opioid overdose through a model of harm reduction. These services are in support of a larger award received by the Guilford County Health Department. Services include rapid response to those who have overdosed on opiates as identified by Guilford County Emergency Services. Additionally, funds will be used to by supplies for harm reduction services.