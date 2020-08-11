UNCGNews

Dr. Nadja Cech

Posted on by Matthew Bryant
Dr. Nadja Cech (Chemistry & Biochemistry) received new funding from the University of California Santa Cruz for the project “The Center for High Content Functional Annotation of Natural Products.”

