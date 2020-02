Dr. Nancy Hoffart (Nursing) received new funding from Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing for the project “A Description of Approaches used by Nurse Residency Program Staff to Enhance Transition to Practice: A Secondary Analysis.”

The purpose of this descriptive qualitative study is to identify the techniques and strategies that nurse residency program educators, leaders/mentors, and preceptors use to provide meaningful support to newly licensed registered nurses.