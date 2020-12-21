Dr. Nir Kshetri, Dr. Nicholas Oberlies, Bryan McLean

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Nir Kshetri was featured in the New Haven Register with an article on cyberattacks and the vulnerability K-12 schools face. The article.

Dr. Nicholas Oberlies was a guest speaker in the Foodie Pharmacology podcast where he discussed how him and his team are finding fungi to search for new molecules to treat cancer and infections, among other things. The episode.

Bryan McLean was featured in an article discussing the importance of archived museum specimens. The article.