Dr. Prashant Palvia (Bryan School) recently published a new book entitled, “The World IT Project: Global Issues in Information Technology” with World Scientific Publishing.

The book enables management and staff to formulate business and IT-related policies and strategies. Likewise, it allows policymakers, governments, and vendors to address important issues at the national level as well as to respond to the needs of partners and stakeholders in other countries. It also offers current and future academic scholars a grounded understanding of the international IT environment and provides a sound foundation to launch many international IT studies.

More information on the book can be found at https://www.worldscientific.com/worldscibooks/10.1142/11508.