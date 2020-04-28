Dr. Ratnasingham Shivaji (Mathematics & Statistics) is recipient of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) Southeastern Section Award for Distinguished College or University Teaching of Mathematics

A highly regarded mathematician, teacher, and mentor, Shivaji is an AMS Fellow with multiple NSF grants and more than 150 publications. In the classroom, his lectures convey an “infectious enthusiasm” for mathematics and a desire to guide students toward the discovery of ideas.

Students have referred to his board work, beautifully written with multiple colors, as a work of art. As a mentor, Shivaji is dedicated, compassionate, and inspiring. His former students speak passionately about wanting to pass along the same love of mathematics to their students that Shivaji has encouraged in them.

The Southeastern Section of the MAA advances the mathematical sciences within the states of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee by considering mathematical professionals at all levels in the design of its programs and activities, with a special emphasis on the collegiate level.