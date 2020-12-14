Dr. Rosemery Gray (Psychology) received new funding from Guilford County Schools for the project “Guilford County Board of education Agreement for Administrator Training.” Dr. Susan Keane is co-principal investigator on the project.

This funding will support a contract between Guilford County Schools and UNCG. The purpose is for the UNCG Psychology Clinic to provide psychological services to students and their families of Newcomers School. The sites of such services are Newcomers School and the UNCG Psychology Clinic. The service providers are doctoral students in the UNCG clinical psychology doctoral program, supervised by faculty who are licensed psychologists.