Dr. Roy Schwartzman (Communication Studies) was interviewed on “Deceptive Political Advertisements” by WFDD-FM on October 19 as part of the NPR Fall Fund Drive. Listen to it here.

Schwartzman authored the lead article in the special section of the journal, “Communication Education”, which is devoted to education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the article here.

He also wrote the lead article on pedagogy during the pandemic in the 2020 edition of “The (post-)pandemic academic: Re-forming communication studies” in the Carolinas Communication Annual.