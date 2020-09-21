UNCGNews News Items from UNC Greensboro UNCGNews News Items from UNC Greensboro UNCG News Dr. Samantha Raynor Posted on September 21, 2020 by Matthew Bryant Dr. Samantha Raynor (Undergraduate Student Success) received new funding from VentureWell for the project “Transfer Articulation with Collaboration.” Post navigation ← George Hancock Opportunities to serve – Staff Senate hosts food drive → Trending Updated COVID-19 dashboard and quarantine vs. isolation info 4k views COVID-19 selenium researcher reveals personal diet 3.1k views Professor launches undocu-friendly college planning site 2k views UNCG ranks No. 1 in NC for social mobility 1.3k views UNCG welcomes new campus leaders 1.3k views Campus leaders honored as Outstanding Women in Business 1.3k views ArtsVirtual CVPA master class series launchesSeptember 15, 2020School of Theatre announces virtual seasonSeptember 10, 2020Folk Festival goes virtual this weekendSeptember 8, 2020ResearchCech lab receives funding to study how plant medicines can treat diseaseSeptember 18, 2020Professor receives NSF award for bioinformatics studySeptember 10, 2020Funded research projects climb for sixth yearAugust 31, 2020ServiceGerontology in the COVID-19 eraSeptember 3, 2020Students make an impact with annual Service DayAugust 24, 2020