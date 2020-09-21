UNCGNews

Dr. Samantha Raynor

Posted on by Matthew Bryant
photo of Samantha Raynor
photo of Samantha Raynor

Dr. Samantha Raynor (Undergraduate Student Success) received new funding from VentureWell for the project “Transfer Articulation with Collaboration.”

