Dr. Sharon Morrison (Public Health Education) received new funding from the Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro, Inc., for the project “Covid-19 Community Health Outreach and Education.”

BCDI-G will be working in collaboration with Dr. Sharon Morrison, professor in the Public Health Department at UNCG, whose work for decades has focused on minority and immigrant health disparities. Through this collaboration, both groups will provide small community health engagement sessions and outreach that are geared specifically towards minority families served through the BCDI-G programs, as well as the families from the immigrant and refugee population served through the UNCG Department of Public Health community engagement program.

As numerous reports have detailed, minorities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The program will not only provide prevention education and other health information to those that are shying away from learning how to address the virus, including but not limited to wearing of masks, but will also help to build a foundation to help address some of the underlying issues such as poverty, food insecurity, and disparities which have made them more susceptible to contracting the virus.

With the work of Dr. Morrison and her graduate student from UNCG, members of the BCDI-G AmeriCorps team, and the BCDI-G Family Engagement Specialist, the researchers will be better able to expand the services that are now provided to these families where there is already an established relationship and decades of trust built, giving this joint effort the opportunity to provide relevant and accurate information from a team that families trust.