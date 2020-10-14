Dr. Sherine Obare (Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering) received new funding from the Georgia Institute of Technology/Primary: National Science Foundation for the project “NNCI: Southeastern Nanotechnology Infrastructure Corridor (SENIC).”

The Southeastern Nanotechnology Infrastructure Corridor (SENIC) is a partnership between two southeastern nanotechnology centers along the I-85 corridor with complementary tool sets and ex-pertise: the Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology (IEN) at the Georgia Institute of Technology (GT) in Atlanta, GA and the Joint School for Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), an academ-ic collaboration between North Carolina A&T State University (NCA&T) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) in Greensboro, NC. SENIC has operated as a National Nanotech-nology Coordinated Infrastructure (NNCI) site since September 2015 and has developed its vision and goals with input from its advisory board as part of a strategic plan that was initially developed in 2016 and refined in 2017. This strategic plan forms the basis for this renewal proposal, with programs and initiatives in support of the strategic goals being modified based on the lessons learned during the first 5 years of the NNCI program.

The SENIC vision is to be a premier nano-fabrication and nano-characterization resource to southeastern US user communities from academia, small and large companies, and government organizations, providing tools, staff expertise, educational and outreach activities, as well as societal implications of nanotechnology programs.

This vision is supported by the following five strategic goals and the programs and initiatives in sup-port of these goals are discussed in the later sections of the project description.