Dr. Yarneccia Dyson (Social Work) has been selected as a 2020 Health Disparities Research Institute Scholar by the National Institutes of Health.



She will attend a virtual training event in August. The training program is normally held at the NIH campus, but due to COVID-19, the event will be hosted virtually. The program is sponsored by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, which is part of the NIH.