Vote-ready! Election season resources for Spartans





The 2020 election season is in full swing, and UNC Greensboro is working to ensure that Spartans are informed and supported during the voting process, especially for those who are voting and developing civic habits for the first time.

Following are resources and information to help faculty, staff, and students navigate socially-distanced voting options and participate in civic engagement activities and workshops.

Voting locations and crucial information

The UNC System recently shared employee voting policy updates. See a summary of those policies here.

Early voting is available at UNCG’s Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, in Conference Room B, through Saturday Oct. 31. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., except for Oct. 31 when the site closes at 3 p.m. If you didn’t register before the Oct. 9th deadline you can do same-day registration and vote at the same time at an early voting site.

See a full list of Guilford County early voting sites here.

Election Day voting is available at UNCG’s Elliott University Center in the Dail Room, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. for individuals registered in Guilford County. No registration changes or new registrants will be accepted on Election Day.



Complimentary parking will be available for voters in any unreserved spots in Walker Deck.



Curbside voting will be available at the Alumni House Service Drive. Once parked in a designated curbside space, voters will need to call the number listed on the posted sign to have an official come out to assist.



The deadline to request a NC absentee ballot and vote by mail is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. To request an absentee ballot, you must have registered to vote by Oct. 9. Persons who met the Oct. 9 deadline may request their ballot here. You can check the status of your absentee ballot request or submission here. Persons who did not meet not meet the Oct. 9 deadline, or who are not yet registered in a county, may register to vote, and vote, during the early voting period. This process is called “same-day registration“. If you do choose to register during early voting you will need to fill out a voter registration form and provide a valid form of identification. In some cases, you may need to bring proof of residency. Learn more about proof of residency here.

Events

The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement will host the following events leading up to, during, and after the election. Halloween-themed “Voting Isn’t Scary” station Moran Commons, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Election Day information station College Ave, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Voting 101” workshops. Faculty and students are encouraged to sign up for these sessions with trained student voter engagement fellows and OLCE staff. Workshops cover the importance of voting, UNCG voting rates, current voter registration requirements, and how and where voting takes place. Participants will have the opportunity to register to vote during this workshop. All content is non-partisan and friendly to all political ideologies. This program can be tailored to fit a 15 or 30-minute time block. To schedule a workshop please contact Kristina Gage at kristina.gage@uncg.edu or (336) 256-1406.

Post-Election Dialogue Nov. 4 and 5, 4 – 6 p.m. Students can access the Zoom link and RSVP on Spartan Connect. Students are invited to connect with other students for a post-election dialogue to debrief, reflect, and process the results of the election (even if they aren’t final). In addition to this space for civil dialogue, participants will also learn about further ways to engage civically and find resources to help cope with stress and anxiety. This event is co-hosted by the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement, Office of Intercultural Engagement, and the Dean of Students Office. Please email Kristina Gage at kmsnader@uncg.edu with any questions or accessibility needs.

Civic Engagement Academy (Spring 2020). This semester-long academy is designed to grow student’s civic engagement knowledge, skills, values, and actions through a series of workshops and programs, which are now offered online. Through this workshop, students can build connections with other civically-minded students from across campus while learning more about their role as an engaged community member. Spring Academy dates coming soon.

Resources

For detailed information about early voting procedures, voter registration, researching your ballot, and other frequently asked questions please visit and encourage students to visit https://olce.uncg.edu/students/voting/.

The University Teaching and Learning Commons has built a page of resources for faculty regarding pedagogy related to difficult dialogues and self care.



UNCG has a specific Chalking Policy that applies to any and all messages on University sidewalks, including those by students, registered student organizations, UNCG community members, faculty, staff, and external businesses and individuals. Find the policy here.

Follow the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagemnent’s social channels @UNCG_OLCE or visit the OLCE voting webpage at https://olce.uncg.edu/students/voting/

The UNCG Counseling Center will host several drop-in Zoom support groups that may help students navigate stress related to the elections. Their regular Friday “What’s Going On” group that meets at 2 p.m. will have the following themes

Friday Oct. 30: Coping with election stress

Friday Nov. 6: Political stress and post-election processing

There is also a Weekly Mindfulness & Meditation group, Thursdays at 1 p.m.

The Counseling Center offers same-day services for crisis situations and can be reached at (336) 334-5874.



A new Election Stress Kit is available from the UNCG Counseling Center that gives tips and resources on coping with current national political discourse. Find it here.

Remember to download the UNCG Mobile app, where you will receive urgent notifications, access resources, and stay informed with this useful tool. Download from the Google or iTunes app store app to receive push notifications directly to your phone.

The Healthy Relationships Initiative produced the 90-minute program “How to Maintain Healthy Relationships During Election Season” via Facebook. In the session, a panel of UNCG experts shared insights and strategies to help people understand and navigate tension and conflict during a time of heightened political tension.

Questions related to elections or political activity on campus can be directed to Nikki Baker, nikki.baker@uncg.edu, 336-209-1643.

Compiled by Susan Kirby-Smith and Matt Bryant, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications



