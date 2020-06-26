Emergency blood drive to be held on campus

The UNC Greensboro Police Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host an emergency blood drive on Tuesday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on campus.

The blood drive will be held in Room 212 of the police department, located at 1200 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Parking is available in the McCormick Hall lot located across the street.

There is currently an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types. Blood donation is a safe process, and Red Cross staff follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. In addition to standard procedures, additional precautions have been implemented at blood drives, including:

• Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive to make sure they are healthy

• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process

• Maintaining social distancing between donors

• Ensuring face coverings are worn by both staff and donors

• Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment, and frequently touched areas

• Wearing gloves and changing them often

• Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation

Before donating, you should get a good night’s sleep, drink plenty of fluids, and eat within 2-3 hours of donating. Be sure to bring your donor card or a government-issued photo I.D., and wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.

For more information on donating and to schedule your appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code UNCG PD when registering.

