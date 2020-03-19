Faculty, staff prepare for remote teaching and learning

As the world adjusts to the changing landscape under COVID-19, UNC Greensboro faculty and staff members are preparing for remote instruction and work. Their tenacious commitment to ensure our students receive a high-quality education continues.

The University is still open, albeit under unique circumstances.

As of Monday, March 23, face-to-face courses at all institutions in the UNC System will be moved online, requiring faculty to alter the remainder of their syllabi for an online setting, and make other adjustments toward successful online delivery.

To support these efforts on the academic side of the University, UNCG Provost Dana Dunn has been working directly with faculty and academic support staff to provide the necessary resources to facilitate remote teaching options.

“As colleges and universities around the country are faced with this unique event, remote options will ensure that students don’t lose valuable learning time and can remain engaged with their instructors and peers,” said Dunn. “We understand it will take a great deal of support and guidance for all of us to thrive in this new environment. Overall, patience is going to be key – as is keeping in mind that many in academia are going through the same challenges.”

Both the University Teaching and Learning Commons (UTLC) and Division of Online Learning (UNCG Online) offer course development assistance, best practices, and implementation.

UNCG’s COVID-19 website includes resources for academic continuity planning, a technology guide for working remotely, and student resources for remote learning and collaboration.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications