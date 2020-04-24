Faculty, staff recognized for student advising excellence

Award recipients (l to r): Cristina Moreira, Elliott Kimball, and Jennifer Reich

The UNCG Division of Student Success has recognized three outstanding student success champions with the Outstanding First Year Student Advocate and Advising Excellence awards.

The Academic Advising Excellence Award recognizes outstanding academic advising that supports students’ academic experience at UNCG. Recipients demonstrate exceptional knowledge of campus resources and career-related information, the use of innovative techniques and tools in advising students, and work to support advisor training and development across the University.

The Outstanding First Year Student Advocate Award recognizes and celebrates the efforts and significant contributions of UNCG faculty and staff who provide leadership in creating a positive transition to college and a successful learning environment for first-year students.

2020 Advising Excellence Awards

Faculty: Dr. Cristina Moreira, Lecturer in the Department of Biology

Staff: Jennifer Reich, Director of undergraduate advising and student success in the College of Visual and Performing Arts

Outstanding First Year Student Advocate:

Elliott Kimball, Assistant Director for Intercultural Engagement at UNCG; LGBTQ+ Outreach and Advocacy.

Other nominees for this year’s award included:

Outstanding First-Year Student Advocate Award

Julie Boyer, Lloyd International Honors College

Bill Johnson, Health and Human Sciences Advising and Personal Development Center

Denisha Bland, Division of Student Success, Office of Strategy & Innovation

Jessica Quattrucci, The Bryan School of Business, Undergraduate Student Services

Britton Flanagan, School of Nursing Advising Center

Kelly Young, Division of Student Success, TRiO Student Support Services

Academic Advising Excellence Award-Faculty Category

Joyce Clapp, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department/Liberal Studies Program

Robin Maxwell, College of Arts and Sciences, Biology Department

Tracey Howell, College of Arts and Sciences, Math Department

Franklin Donaldson, College of Arts and Sciences, Media Studies Department

Gary Rosenkrantz, College of Arts and Sciences, Philosophy Department

Academic Advising Excellence Award-Professional Advisors Category

Megan Cayton, Health and Human Sciences Advising and Personal Development Center

Philip Simpson, School of Nursing Advising Center

Julie Boyer, Lloyd International Honors College

Kymberley Hoffman, School of Nursing Advising Center

Ciara Marable, School of Education Office of Student Services and Advising

Amanda Everhart, The Bryan School of Business, Undergraduate Student Services

Dr. Cristina Moreira’s Advising Excellence Award was also highlighted in the recent UNCG News feature on the 2020 Faculty Awards.