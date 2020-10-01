FAFSA priority filing period opens Oct. 1

The UNC Greensboro priority filing period for the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is now open. All current and prospective students are encouraged to complete their FAFSA by Jan. 15 to be considered a priority filer.

What does it mean to be a priority filer? Think of it as having a “fast pass” at an amusement park. Filing your FAFSA during this period puts you at the front of the line to be considered for aid.

In previous years, the priority filing period was Oct. 1-Dec. 1. This period has now been extended to January to better accommodate students and provide more flexibility, especially for continuing students who are finishing up their coursework in December.

Here are five things every Spartan should know about the FAFSA and financial aid:

Students must submit a FAFSA each year in order to continue to receive aid.



UNCG’s institutional funds and certain state funds are limited. Students who file during the priority filing period have a better chance of receiving these funds, in addition to any federal aid they may receive, such as Pell Grants. If additional information is requested after FAFSA completion, it is important that students submit these materials as quickly as possible.



The Financial Aid Office is offering virtual FAFSA completion workshops every Thursday in October. The workshops will take place at 6 p.m. via the Financial Aid Facebook page. Additionally, financial aid sessions for prospective students will be held Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 as part of UNCG’s three-week Fall Virtual Open House.



Students will be notified of their 2021-22 financial aid packages in early March 2021. Students are strongly encouraged to resolve any financial aid issues before they leave campus for the summer.



The 2021-22 FAFSA is based on 2019 income and tax information. If your financial situation has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contact the Financial Aid Office for assistance.

UNCG students receive more than $200 million in financial aid annually. Each year, the University awards $10 million in institutional aid, including scholarships. To learn more, visit fia.uncg.edu.