‘First G at the G’ celebrates first-generation students

Last year, more than 30% of Spartans were first-generation college students, meaning they are the first in their families to attend a four-year institution.

To celebrate this community on campus, “First G at the G” is a week-long series of events that takes place Nov. 2-8, with programming designed to help first-generation students connect with each other, faculty, and staff, as well as learn about campus resources.

For Kelli Thomas, coordinator for residence life in Moore-Strong and organizer of “First G at the G,” this week is especially meaningful.

“As a former first-generation student myself, it’s a way for me to give back to students who were like me. ‘First G at the G’ is all about fostering and celebrating this campus community. It’s a major accomplishment to attend college, especially during the pandemic.”

First-generation students are more likely to live off-campus, attend college close to home, attend school part-time, and work full-time while in college. Many first-generation students are nontraditional (commuter, transfer, returning, married, etc.) and therefore have a peripheral identity due to responsibilities outside of school. Some students – particularly from immigrant backgrounds – may serve as cultural brokers or translators. Many have high expectations placed on them as the first to attend college.

“For me, being a first-generation student means being the first in my family to make it,” said Jada Talmadge, freshman social work major. “UNCG has really helped me financially as a first-generation student. I’ve received a $500 scholarship, which made a big difference in paying tuition. This year, they’re offering a book scholarship as part of ‘First G at the G,’ and that would be a big help, too. It’s nice that UNCG has organizations for first-generation students and that they recognize us on campus. It makes me realize that being a first-generation student is a big accomplishment.”

Below is the full “First G at the G” schedule:

Connect with 1stG – Monday, Nov. 2, 12-2 p.m., Azalea Room, Elliott University Center

Minerva Midday: First Gen Bingo – Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1-2 p.m., RSVP through SpartanConnect to receive the Zoom link

First Gen Speaks Panel – Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m., RSVP through SpartanConnect to receive the Zoom link

National First-Generation College Celebration Day, Sunday, Nov. 8, follow @uncg1stg on Instagram

TRiO-SSS 50th Anniversary Virtual Celebration, Nov. 2-8, follow @uncg_sss on Instagram

This year, first-generation students can enter to win a $250 book scholarship to the UNCG Bookstore. To enter, students should follow @uncg1stg on Instagram and tag them using the hashtag #FirstGattheG in a video describing their motivation to attend college, what being a first-generation student means to them, and what support they have received at UNCG. Or, students can ask a faculty or staff member to nominate here. All entries are due by Sunday, Nov. 8, at 11:59 p.m.

See full event schedule and details at sa.uncg.edu/firstg/.

Story by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications