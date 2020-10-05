Free ComPsych faculty and staff workshops

The University of North Carolina is partnering with ComPsych to provide counseling, resources, and workshops to all UNC System faculty and staff through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

At UNCG, ComPsych workshops are offered through the Human Resources Learning and Organizational Development (L&OD) department – and they are free.

Currently, all workshops are being offered on a virtual platform. Following are ComPsych workshops offered through fall of 2020.

Reinventing Yourself

Wednesday, October 7, 12 – 1 p.m.

This session will look at getting started with self-reflection and planning. The session will also look at self-improvement techniques. The role of mentors will be examined as well as ways to stay motivated.

10 Strategies for Improving Your Finances

Wednesday, October 21, 12 – 1 p.m.

The 10 financial tips discussed in this workshop will get you on the road to financial wellbeing during challenging times.

Managing Personal Finances

Wednesday, November 4, 12 – 1 p.m.

Money is a huge stressor for many people, but it doesn’t have to be. This workshop will help you demystify the numbers and get you living beyond paycheck to paycheck.

Counseling and Therapy, Demystified

Wednesday, November 18, 12 – 1 p.m.

This session will provide some insight into what happens during a therapy session and what one can expect when seeking services. Get an overview of different therapeutic approaches and discuss appropriate levels of care to address certain concerns.

How to Receive Criticism and Make if Work for You

Wednesday, December 2, 12 – 1 p.m.

This workshop will help you explore why we become defensive, deliver tips for knowing when your ‘hot button’ has been pushed and how to accept and integrate useful criticism. The training will also instruct through examples and/or role play.

