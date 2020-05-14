UNCG, local agencies provide free COVID-19 testing

UNCG’s Oakland Avenue Parking Deck serves as a mobile testing site for the community.

UNC Greensboro, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH), Guilford County Emergency Management (GCEM), Cone Health, and other local agencies have formed a strategic partnership to bring COVID-19 community testing to Greensboro residents at no cost.

UNCG’s Oakland Avenue Parking Deck has transformed into a mobile testing site for the community. Since May 5, more than 900 tests have been administered.

“Expanding testing capability continues to be one of our top priorities to combat the pandemic in Guilford County,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, interim health director of the Guilford County Division of Public Health. “UNC Greensboro was instrumental in providing an ideal site for mobile testing at the Oakland Avenue Parking Deck on campus.”

“Through our partnership, we are able to fulfill our mission to support and serve the residents of Greensboro and the surrounding region by providing testing for our community,” said Zach Smith, director of emergency management at UNCG. “It’s gratifying to see that by working together, we are making a meaningful impact toward a brighter future.”

Appointments are required for testing. Please call 336-641-7527 for more information.