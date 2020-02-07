Entrepreneurship event aims to showcase and connect

Dr. Cedric Pearce, founder and CEO of Mycosynthetix and UNCG Chemistry & Biochemistry lecturer, speaks with a student at the 2019 Entrepreneurship Everywhere.

Cone Ballroom will bustle with innovation on Feb. 13 as current students, alumni, faculty, staff, and Greensboro community members gather to connect and learn about entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship Everywhere, produced by UNCG’s campus-wide Entrepreneurship Cross-Disciplinary Program (ECDP), will showcase student and alumni businesses along with faculty research.

“It’s not about traditional employment opportunities anymore. If you want to start and grow a business or get ahead in an existing organization, you have to be creative and innovative,” said Dr. Dianne Welsh, founding director of the award-winning ECDP and Hayes Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship.

ECDP is one of the largest cross-disciplinary entrepreneurship programs in the United States and the biggest in North Carolina. It is driven by a unique curricular design of cross-listed courses taken by entrepreneurship (ENT) majors, and it is open to all majors as an ENT minor.

“Entrepreneurship programs prepare students to be more flexible, to deal with career ambiguity and a constantly changing economy.”

Following is the schedule of Entrepreneurship Everywhere. All sessions are free and open to the public and will take place in the Elliott University Center’s Cone Ballroom.

12-6 p.m.

Business display tables with samples

12-1 p.m.

Social Entrepreneurship Business Model Competition Finals

Sponsored by Jackson Library

1-2 p.m.

Business Model Jam Student Competition Finals

Sponsored by Market America

2-3 p.m.

Attorney Q&A with Kim Gatling, intellectual property attorney at Fox Rothschild

3-3:30 p.m.

Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Award

Presented by Marc Ashley, president and COO of Market America

3:30-5 p.m.

The State of Entrepreneurship in Greensboro

Moderated by Keith Debbage, UNCG

Marty Kotis, Kotis Properties

Allen Johnson, News & Record

Lou Anne Flanders-Stec, Greensboro Chamber, Co-Lab

Dianne Welsh & Justin Streuli, UNCG

5-6 p.m.

Networking Reception & Business Model Winners Announcement

Sponsored by Market America

The event is sponsored by UNCG Entrepreneurship Cross-Disciplinary Program and the Bryan School of Business and Economics

