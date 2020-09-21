George Hancock (SERVE Center) received new funding from the NC Department of Public Instruction for the project “North Carolina Homeless/Foster/21st Century/Migrant Education Programs.” Lisa Phillips and Sara Bigley are co-principal investigators on the project.

SERVE Center will work with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Federal Program Support. This will be in the areas of: NC Homeless Education Project, NC Foster Care Project, 21st Community Learning Centers, and NC Migrant Education Programs. SERVE will provide expertise and assistance in the following areas – Data Collection, Collaboration within the SEA, Collaboration with Other Agencies (not SEA), Training, TA, Support for LEAs and local liaisons, Policy Review and Development, Reporting, and Administration.