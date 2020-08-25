UNCG featured in Gilman Advisors Spotlight Workshop Series

UNCG has a long and successful history of advising students in applying for the Gilman Scholarship for study abroad, a nationally competitive prestigious scholarship sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. Recently, the University has been recognized as a leader in supporting Black students in particular applying for Gilman, and has been invited to share its methodology with other international educators as part of the Gilman Advisors Spotlight Workshop Series.

Join us for the Gilman Advisor Spotlight: Black Students webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. EST. Click here to register.

IPC staff Tom Martinek and Heidi Bretz will share some strategies advisors and faculty can use to support students, particularly Black students, in applying for and receiving this prestigious award. For those who cannot attend live, a link to the recording will be available after.