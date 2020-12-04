Graduate students impress at Virtual Three Minute Thesis competition

Christopher Rex presents his research as part of the Virtual 3MT competition. Rex earned first place and will represent UNCG at the regional competition in February.

UNC Greensboro students showcased the breadth and depth of graduate research on campus at this year’s Virtual Three Minute Thesis competition.

Twenty-five graduate students from across academic disciplines created three-minute, jargon-free presentations – with just one PowerPoint slide – about their thesis or dissertation research.

With a pandemic and the shift to online, this year’s competition was even more challenging than in previous years. But the 11 finalists – and two winners – rose to the occasion, creating engaging virtual presentations that convey the real-world impact of their scholarship.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the way in which our graduate students made use of technology to capture our attention and take us on a journey through their research passion,” said Dr. Gregory Bell, associate dean of the Graduate School. “It can be difficult to be engaging in a recorded presentation, but I think the videos they created were just as engaging and informative as previous years’ presentations. I look forward to a near future when we can gather together to celebrate our graduate students’ research and cheer on our favorites in real time.”

Christopher Rex, a doctoral student in the Department of Biology, placed first with his presentation “Using CRISPR to correct environmentally-induced epigenetic mutations.”

Rex’s research is focused on combating disease through controlling gene expression. A first-year PhD student, the 3MT competition helped him focus and refine his research interests and goals. It also provided him a platform to grow as a science educator.

“Science education is a passion of mine, and one of my goals in life is to give a TED Talk about my research. My dream is to become an international STEM educator,” he said. “The 3MT competition was a challenging stepping stone that both fulfilled my passion and helped me prepare to one day present my work on a larger stage.”

Rex will represent UNCG at the regional competition in February.

Coretta Roseboro Walker, who will graduate in December with her PhD in educational studies, earned second place and the people’s choice award for her presentation “#BlackProfessionalsMatter: A Move Towards A More Inclusive Higher Education.”

“#BlackProfessionalsMatter. It is more than a hashtag. It is a call to action and a beckoning for American higher education to become the equity- and inclusive-minded place that it claims that it is,” said Walker in the opening of her presentation. “My research is where cultural context meets real-world solutions. My research lifts the voices of Black women who are all too often left behind.”

Walker has nearly 15 years of experience as a higher education professional and currently works in UNCG’s Division of Student Affairs. Her research focuses on Black women who are senior-level leaders in U.S. higher education.

“The 3MT competition offered the opportunity to share my research with a broader audience at a time when it needed to be shared,” she said.

The video presentations of all 11 finalists can be viewed at grs.uncg.edu/enrolled/3mt/virtual-3mt/.

To learn more about the Graduate School, visit grs.uncg.edu.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications