‘Green Book’ discussion, Magnolia House exhibit covers Civil Rights history in Greensboro

UNCG second-year Museum Studies students will host a virtual panel discussion with three guest speakers on October 13, 2020, beginning at 6 p.m. This virtual panel will include topics on the 20th-century experience of African American residents and visitors to Greensboro.

The discussion will take place in anticipation of a new exhibition at the Magnolia House, “More Than Just a Home: Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House,” which opens online on October 24, 2020. Zoom link information for the exhibition is forthcoming.

The panelists will discuss how the African American Motorist Green Book fits into Greensboro’s overall Civil Rights Movement and beyond, and the importance of why we must work to preserve and document Green Book sites. Following the discussion, a virtual Q&A session will take place.

Panelists include:

Lisa Withers – a PhD student at N.C. State with research interests in African American and cultural history. Ms. Withers extensive work includes project research historian for NC African American Heritage Commission and co-curator for the “Oasis Spaces,” an exhibition highlighting over 300 NC businesses listed in the Green Book.

Dr. Torren Gatson – Gatson received his PhD from Middle Tennessee State University and is a trained public historian focusing on the 19th- and 20th- century African American built environment.

Dr. Virginia L. Summey – Summey earned her PhD from UNCG in U.S. History and was a post-baccalaureate in African American and African Diaspora Studies.

“Although the ‘Green Book’ has become more well-known over the past few years, most people in our community do not know what it was or how critical it was for black middle-class movement. We are so excited to have so many distinguished scholars speak to this piece of black history in Greensboro, and we hope the community will join us,” says Melissa Knapp, Historic Site Manager and Curator at the Magnolia House.

For more information on this event and to RSVP, please visit: https://www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org/events/green-book-panel-discussion/. The Zoom link will be provided after sign-up.