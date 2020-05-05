Guilford County provides COVID-19 community testing

The Guilford County Division of Public Health has announced a prioritized COVID-19 community testing campaign for those at highest risk for the disease.

Testing will take place Monday – Friday on the UNCG campus, by appointment only, and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336.641.7527.

Confidential pre-screening will take place during the call to confirm that a person is a candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. Exact location and appointment visit details will be shared with approved individuals. Please note that only those who fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested.

See the full press release on the UNCG COVID-19 updates website for more details.