‘Hamilton’ actor now plays civil rights icon

In Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Deon’te Goodman ’16 has portrayed some of American’s leading historical figures.

A member of the ensemble and cover for the roles of George Washington, Aaron Burr, Hercules Mulligan, and James Madison, the UNCG alumnus is in the spotlight yet again.

This time he will portray civil rights icon Bayard Rustin.

With all of Broadway – including “Hamilton” – currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, actors and new shows are getting even more creative in how they present their work.

Audiences have moved to screens. Onstage has moved to online.

And Goodman will star in a special online reading of the new musical “Bayard.” It will be streamed live Wednesday, July 8, at 8 p.m.

Bayard Rustin, a leading figure in the Black Civil Rights Movement, helped organize the Freedom Riders, helped form the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and was key in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. A gay Black man, he became more vocal in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights as he grew older.

The online reading, with $10 tickets, will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway For Racial Justice. The event is part of the Allen & Gray musical festival. You may purchase tickets for the online performance of “Bayard” here.

Goodman had the role of another icon, John Lewis, in a January 2020 MLK Day concert version of “Freedom Riders: A Civil Rights Musical.” Goodman had been featured in the original 2017 staging of “Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical,” part of the New York Musical Festival.

Being cast in an Orlando production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” helped lead, ultimately, to being cast in “Hamilton” on Broadway.

Goodman holds a bachelor’s degree in classical voice performance from UNCG.

He studied voice under Carla LeFevre, scene study under Jim Wren, and audition tech under Dominick Amendum ’01.

He performed in several productions at UNCG, including “Galileo Galilei,” directed by Kevin Geraldi. The Pulitzer-winning composer Phillip Glass attended a UNCG Auditorium rehearsal and gave feedback to the cast. Goodman also appeared in “Cabaret,” directed by John Gulley, “Amahl & the Night Visitors,” directed by David Holley, and several other shows.

Story by Mike Harris, UNCG Magazine

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications

