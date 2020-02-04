Event series supports relationships

Relationships are the foundation of all we do in life.

And Valentine’s Day is not only an opportunity to celebrate romantic love, but the health and maintenance of all types of relationships.

To that end, UNC Greensboro’s Healthy Relationships Initiative (HRI) holds the fourth annual Healthy Relationships Week Feb. 9 through 15.

Social media campaigns and several fun, relationship-focused events, both for students and for community members, will highlight the importance of being intentional in building healthy relationships.

“We want to encourage people to keep their relationships at the forefront of what they do every day, and not just on Valentine’s Day. By being intentional and giving constant attention to their relationships, individuals are more likely to feel stronger connections to their loved ones and to experience healthy relationships of all kinds,” says Camila Dos Santos, program coordinator of HRI.

The week’s programing kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 9, with Sundays Unplugged at Greensboro Children’s Museum. For Sundays Unplugged, HRI partners with the museum to offer all adults who turn in their cell phones at the front desk free admission to the museum on every Sunday in February.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, HRI is partnering with the UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team to provide discounted ($5) tickets and healthy relationship tips and resources for those who attend the game against Western Carolina University. Visit the event page for more information and for the ticket link.

Spring Drag Show will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Elliott University Center’s Cone Ballroom.

Healthy Relationships Week offers relationship workshops throughout the week on campus: “Be My Healthy Valentine,” “Love at First Swipe – Online Dating App Safety,” “It’s a Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” and “Bystander Intervention.”

See various EUC locations and times at the HRI website.

Free HIV/STD testing will be offered at the Kaplan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12

HRI will also offer two external workshops geared toward healthy relationships for senior citizens, and one focused on healthy relationships for teens.

Throughout the entire week, HRI will share tips on social media on strengthening relationships of all kinds, including for teens, for those in committed relationships, and for those recovering from heartbreak or loss. Look for hashtags #bemyhealthyvalentine and #levels2love.

Healthy Relationships Week will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 15, with Family Fun Day at four branches of the YMCA: Spears, Ragsdale, Bryan, and Hartley (High Point).

Additional details about all the events planned for Healthy Relationships Week can be found through HRI’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/guilfordhri.