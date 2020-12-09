Dr. Heidi Krowchuk appointed interim dean of School of Nursing

Dr. Heidi Krowchuk has been appointed interim dean of the UNC Greensboro School of Nursing. A national search is underway for a permanent appointee, and Krowchuk will serve in the interim role until the new dean is hired.

Dr. Heidi Krowchuk

Dr. Robin Remsburg, who had served as the dean of the School of Nursing since 2013, passed away on Dec. 3 after a long illness.

Krowchuk held faculty positions at the Yale University School of Nursing and at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University prior to her arrival at UNCG. She has been a faculty member at the University for 30 years, teaching in the PhD, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Science in Nursing, and undergraduate programs. As associate dean, Krowchuk has worked with the School of Nursing faculty and staff to promote excellence in nursing education and to educate students who will become outstanding nurses and leaders in providing care to individuals, groups, and communities. She worked alongside Dean Robin Remsburg in launching the DNP program, and served as interim program director in the program’s inaugural year. She has also played a critical role in preparing the School for its move to the new Nursing and Instructional Building.

Krowchuk’s scholarship is focused on improving the health of vulnerable children and their mothers, specifically increasing folic acid intake among high-risk groups and identifying strategies to optimize health behaviors. Krowchuk was named an Eloise R. Lewis Excellence Professor in 2019 and is a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. She serves as a consultant to the Healthy Community Coalition in Forsyth County, is a board member of the Forsyth County Infant Mortality Reduction Coalition, and has served as a consultant for the Parent-Child Interaction Working Group of the Translational Science Institute at Wake Forest University. Krowchuk holds a bachelor’s degree and an MSN from the University of Michigan, and a PhD from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

