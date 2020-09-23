Hispanic Heritage Month events at UNCG

Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15-Oct. 15, and UNC Greensboro is hosting a variety of virtual events each week to celebrate the diverse histories, cultures, and contributions of the Hispanic and Latinx communities.
The campus celebration kicked off Sept. 16 with a virtual Zumba class hosted by the Dept. of Recreation and Wellness. The celebration will culminate with “Superando 2020: Taking Care of Ourselves, Our Families, and Our Community,” an event led by Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein and the CAMINOS Lab.
All events are free and open to the public. Some may require pre-registration. Click here to view the event series flyer.
Esto no es ONE WAY: Cultural Encounters and Reggaeton (Interactive Workshop)
Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., via Zoom
Hosts: Dr. Carmen Sotomayor and Lizely López, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures
Life after the G: LatinX Alumni Panel
Monday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (pre-registration required)
Hosts: Yubisela Aranda Sandoval, Office of Alumni Engagement & Office of Intercultural Engagement
Poetry Reading and Conversation (in Spanish) with Silvia Eugenia Castillero: The Migrant Trail in This Thin Separation/En esta delgada separación
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom
Host: Dr. Veronica Grossi, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures
The Importance of Latinx in Civic Engagement
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (link TBA)
Host: Hispanic Federation-NC Civic Engagement Coordinator
Honoring our Latinx Feminist Foremothers
Thursday, Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom
Host: Dr. Claudia Cabello-Hutt, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures
Learning to Be Latino: How Colleges Shape Identity Politics: A Talk with Author Dr. Daisy Verduzco Reyes
Monday, Oct. 5, 4-5:30 p.m., via Zoom
Hosts: Dept. of Psychology Diversity Committee & Psi Chi
Cultures of the Hispanic World
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Host: Faculty of the UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures
Coffee & Conversation: Importance of Culture
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1-2 p.m., via Zoom
Host: UNCG Office of Intercultural Engagement
Alianza Meet-and-Greet Night
Thursday, Oct. 8, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (For Zoom link, contact Estela Ratliff at eyratlif@uncg.edu)
Host: Alianza: UNCG Latinas/os Faculty and Staff Association
Latinx & Liderazgo
Monday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m, via Zoom (pre-registration required)
Hosts: Yubisela Aranda Sandoval & Kevin Ortiz, Association of Latino Professionals For America
LLC International Poetry Review: Latin American Poetry Issue: Protest and Revolt (Vol. 43.2020)
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom
Hosts: Dr. Ana Hontanilla (UNCG), Sarah Booker (UNC), Dr. Luis Correa-Díaz (University of Georgia)
Nuestras raíces: Spanish Heritage Language Program
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom
Host: Hispanic Heritage Language Program, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures
Superando 2020: Taking Care of Ourselves, Our Families, and Our Community
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (pre-registration required)
Host: Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein, CAMINOS Lab, UNCG Dept. of Psychology
Co-organizers for Hispanic Heritage Month at UNCG include Alianza, College of Arts & Sciences, Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Dept. of Psychology, Dept. of Recreation and Wellness, Office of Alumni Engagement, Office of Intercultural Engagement, Undergraduate Admissions Latino Education Affairs, and University Teaching and Learning Commons.