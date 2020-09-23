Hispanic Heritage Month events at UNCG

Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15-Oct. 15, and UNC Greensboro is hosting a variety of virtual events each week to celebrate the diverse histories, cultures, and contributions of the Hispanic and Latinx communities.

The campus celebration kicked off Sept. 16 with a virtual Zumba class hosted by the Dept. of Recreation and Wellness. The celebration will culminate with “Superando 2020: Taking Care of Ourselves, Our Families, and Our Community,” an event led by Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein and the CAMINOS Lab.

All events are free and open to the public. Some may require pre-registration. Click here to view the event series flyer.

Esto no es ONE WAY: Cultural Encounters and Reggaeton (Interactive Workshop)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., via Zoom

Hosts: Dr. Carmen Sotomayor and Lizely López, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures

Life after the G: LatinX Alumni Panel

Monday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (pre-registration required)

Hosts: Yubisela Aranda Sandoval, Office of Alumni Engagement & Office of Intercultural Engagement

Poetry Reading and Conversation (in Spanish) with Silvia Eugenia Castillero: The Migrant Trail in This Thin Separation/En esta delgada separación

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom

Host: Dr. Veronica Grossi, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures

The Importance of Latinx in Civic Engagement

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (link TBA)

Host: Hispanic Federation-NC Civic Engagement Coordinator

Honoring our Latinx Feminist Foremothers

Thursday, Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom

Host: Dr. Claudia Cabello-Hutt, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures

Learning to Be Latino: How Colleges Shape Identity Politics: A Talk with Author Dr. Daisy Verduzco Reyes

Monday, Oct. 5, 4-5:30 p.m., via Zoom

Hosts: Dept. of Psychology Diversity Committee & Psi Chi

Cultures of the Hispanic World

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

Host: Faculty of the UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures

Coffee & Conversation: Importance of Culture

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1-2 p.m., via Zoom

Host: UNCG Office of Intercultural Engagement

Alianza Meet-and-Greet Night

Thursday, Oct. 8, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (For Zoom link, contact Estela Ratliff at eyratlif@uncg.edu)

Host: Alianza: UNCG Latinas/os Faculty and Staff Association

Latinx & Liderazgo

Monday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m, via Zoom (pre-registration required)

Hosts: Yubisela Aranda Sandoval & Kevin Ortiz, Association of Latino Professionals For America

LLC International Poetry Review: Latin American Poetry Issue: Protest and Revolt (Vol. 43.2020)

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom

Hosts: Dr. Ana Hontanilla (UNCG), Sarah Booker (UNC), Dr. Luis Correa-Díaz (University of Georgia)

Nuestras raíces: Spanish Heritage Language Program

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom

Host: Hispanic Heritage Language Program, UNCG Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures

Superando 2020: Taking Care of Ourselves, Our Families, and Our Community

Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom (pre-registration required)

Host: Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein, CAMINOS Lab, UNCG Dept. of Psychology

Co-organizers for Hispanic Heritage Month at UNCG include Alianza, College of Arts & Sciences, Dept. of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Dept. of Psychology, Dept. of Recreation and Wellness, Office of Alumni Engagement, Office of Intercultural Engagement, Undergraduate Admissions Latino Education Affairs, and University Teaching and Learning Commons.

