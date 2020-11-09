HNAC offers mini-grants

HNAC (Humanities Network and Consortium) is offering 4-6 $100-300 project development mini-grants for UNCG faculty members in the humanities (tenure track or mon-tenure track).

The HNAC Mini-Grants are designed to help pay for research expenses related to publications, exhibitions, grant writing, or other project development/completion expenses. Qualifying expenses include but are not exclusive to translating, editing, training, design work, or other services required to complete a research oriented project, publication, exhibition, etc. Applicants may only receive one mini-grant per year and new applicants will be ranked first in evaluations.

To be eligible, applicants must

be from the Humanities writ-large.

have taught or have scheduled at least one course in the 2020-2021 academic year

have an expense to be paid that is external to UNCG payrolls. For example, editors, translators, transcribers, etc. who are NOT UNCG faculty or students

have the capacity to provide an invoice or receipt of payment for expenses on or before May 15, 2021.

submit a complete application, including 1)the applicant’s Name, UNCG position, and a short description of the project development/completion description (min. 100 and max. 200 words), 2) the expense to be paid (may exceed mini-grant total, with partial payment/reimbursement requested), and 3) the name, contact details, and qualifications of the party to be paid (note, individuals/parties paid should not hold conflicts of interest with the awardee in the standard definitions of conflicts of interest held by UNCG).

successful applicants should acknowledge HNAC in their research product acknowledgements and report back the status of their project to HNAC by Aug. 1, 2021 for documentation purposes.

Applications are due November 29, 2020

Please, email applications to HNAC Steering Committee Member, Maggie Murphy – mmurphy@uncg.edu

Successful applicants will be informed of their mini-grant the week of Dec. 7, 2020. Awardees will work with HNAC administrative staff on reimbursements and paperwork.

Any questions can be directed to HNAC Director Elizabeth Perrill – eaperril@uncg.edu

Recent recipients of HNAC mini-grants included Heather Adams, Ana Paula Höfling, Ana Hontanilla, Erin Lawrimore, and Anne Parsons.