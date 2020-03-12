UNCGNews

I-Fest and Science Everywhere canceled for 2020

Posted on by Susan C Kirby-Smith

As the University closely monitors the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, in order to best protect the health of UNC Greensboro students, faculty, staff, and community members, difficult decisions have been made regarding two major campus events. While the threat in North Carolina is currently considered relatively low, our highest priority remains the health and safety of our UNCG family.

Consistent with decisions being made around a number of community events, UNCG has made the decision to cancel this year’s International Festival, which was scheduled for April 4. UNCG’s 2020 Science Everywhere festival, scheduled for April 25, has also been canceled.

Both events will return in 2021.

The University and decision-makers want to thank all who volunteered to participate in these outstanding festivals, including students, faculty, staff, community partners, campus organizations, and other supporters. Their efforts thus far have shown UNCG’s commitments to global learning and hands-on science education for all ages.

Please visit our Coronavirus website for the latest information on our campus response. 

