In Memoriam: The passing of Dean Robin Remsburg

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. sent the following message to the campus community.

Dear UNCG Community,



It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share with you the news that Dr. Robin Remsburg, Dean of the UNCG School of Nursing, passed away this afternoon after a long battle with illness. Dr. Heidi Krowchuck, Interim Dean of the School of Nursing, has informed our nursing faculty and staff of this devastating loss.

Robin was a treasured member of our academic community, and her contributions to UNCG are numerous – including growing the already strong School of Nursing into a signature program and helping to lead the design and opening of the new Nursing and Instructional Building. Her legacy will live on in our outstanding, highly rated programs; in the thousands of nurses who graduated during her tenure; and in future generations who will study here with a world-class faculty and a state-of-the-art facility.

The thing that stands out in my mind about Robin, perhaps even more than her many academic and administrative accomplishments, is that she truly loved this University, and she will be deeply missed by all of us in the Spartan community.

We will share further details about memorial services and ways to share memories of her as soon as we have them. In the meantime, our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones and we should all take a few moments to be grateful that she chose to pursue her passions here at UNCG.

Thank you.

Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.