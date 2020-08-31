In Memoriam: Dr. Jack Marius Jarrett

Dr. Jack Marius Jarrett died earlier this month. He was a composer, conductor, professor, and software creator who taught in the UNCG School of Music in the 1970s, before becoming the head of the Composition Department at Berklee College of Music, and he returned to UNCG to teach and direct several operas 2010-2013.

Jarrett also was the CEO and creator of NOTION musical notation software, and his company was the major underwriter of UNCG’s 2008 Charles A. Lynam Vocal Competition, sponsoring the winners’ tour to China and funding the prize money for the winners.

His choral, orchestral, and operatic works were performed worldwide by groups like the London Symphony Orchestra and published by Warner Brothers and others. He was profiled in Time magazine for his revolutionary music composition and performance software.

He is remembered as a generous teacher and colleague.