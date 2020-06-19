In Memoriam: Jacqueline Voss

Dr. Jacqueline Voss, former dean of UNCG’s School of Human Environmental Sciences (now HHS) died on June 9.

She became dean of HES in 1982, and under her transformational leadership, the college became an applied human science program that included the schools of Human Development and Family Studies; Housing and Interior Design; Social Work; Food, Nutrition and Food Service Management; and Clothing and Textiles.

After her retirement in 1992, she worked as a consultant with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC.

Dr. Voss traveled extensively and believed that embracing differences is what leads to an advanced quality of life and a high quality education.

There is an endowed scholarship at UNCG that bears her name.