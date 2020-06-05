In Memoriam: James Allen

James (Jim) Allen, former vice chancellor for Student Affairs, died May 30.

Allen came to UNCG in 1967 to serve as Presbyterian campus minister, and was named dean of students in 1971, before being appointed vice chancellor in 1973, a position he held until his retirement in 1996.

Allen was a leader at UNCG during turbulent times in the United States, and he became known on campus for his compassion, his collaborative manner, and his respect for student concerns. He was an early and vocal supporter of civil rights and was admired and valued by students and faculty.

Allen led the effort to bring the UNCG athletic program from Division III to Division I, an accomplishment that he was very proud of. He also supported the establishment of the Greek system on UNCG’s campus.

While serving UNCG as dean of students and vice chancellor, he continued as an interim minister at area churches.

Former Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Cherry Callahan remembers meeting Allen when she was a freshman at UNCG. Callahan joined Allen’s staff in 1979 and worked with him until his retirement.

“He was an extremely supportive community member during the volatile times of the late 60s, and this support and passion for students led to his appointment as dean of students, in 1971, and later to become vice chancellor,” she recalled. “Jim was a very popular administrator ‒ one who was always the strongest advocate for students and always present with students during both good days and bad.

“He was an exemplary mentor to both students and staff over the years during which he advanced the important role that Student Affairs plays in the life of a university. Jim was particularly passionate about student leadership and athletics.

“He was always on the phone with the Chancellor and other administrative officials as they sought to make UNCG the best that it could be. He presided over many marriages of UNCG students as well as funerals of UNCG faculty and staff ‒ again, because of his personal ties to so many. He was a beloved Spartan in every possible way.”

Three scholarships bear Allen’s name: the James H. Allen Student Leader Scholarship for a rising UNCG senior who demonstrates superior leadership skills at the University, the James H. Allen Athletic Scholarship for women soccer players, and the James H. Allen Scholarship for students in the Joseph M. Bryan School of Business and Economics.

To support any of the three scholarships in memory of Jim Allen, please see the UNCG University Advancement form here.