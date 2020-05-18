In Memoriam: Jon Smith

Jon Smith, longtime director of UNCG’s Sculpture Foundry died this past weekend.

Smith taught a variety of sculpture courses at UNCG and oversaw all aspects of the Foundry operations. He was a double UNCG alumnus, earning a BFA in Art in 1995 and an MFA in Studio Art in 2004. After that, he became the Foundry director, guiding undergraduate and graduate students in welding steel, pouring molten bronze and aluminum, and building sculptures by hand. Jon taught students how to safely use heavy-duty sculpture equipment and he also played a role in the new foundry’s design during the construction of the Gatewood Studio Arts Building.

Many Spartans developed their artistic skills and their confidence as they worked in the Foundry with Smith’s guidance. He believed in the transformational power of doing art work.

“Some students come into the class afraid of fire or sparks, but some of those are the ones who get really into it,” he said in a 2018 UNCG Magazine feature. “They make something out of metal that’s solid and strong, and they never thought they could do something like that.”

Smith is remembered by colleagues as a talented artist, a reliable presence in the Foundry, a caring friend, and as someone who could repair almost anything.

Smith was also profiled in a 2017 Campus Weekly story and appeared in the video that accompanied UNCG Magazine, A Day in the UNCG Foundry.