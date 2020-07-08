In memoriam: Linda Burr Kemper

Linda Burr, a former development director, died July 4. She joined UNCG as a director of development on August 1, 2006, splitting her time between the Weatherspoon Art Gallery and the University Libraries. On August 16, 2010, she moved to the University Libraries full-time. She retired from the University Libraries on January 31, 2016.

Over the course of her years of service, she worked to raise money for Friends of the UNCG Libraries, the University Libraries Enrichment Fund, the Betty H. Carter Women Veterans Historical Project, African American Oral History Project, Weatherspoon Art Museum, and more. She is remembered by her co-workers as a vital member of the UNCG development officer team, contributing her ideas, experience, and enthusiasm to each endeavor.

Linda had a genuine way of developing relationships which benefited her co-workers, donors. and UNCG, her former co-worker Barbara Wike explains.

She would often bring the donor a gift to show her appreciation and how much they meant to herself and the Library.

She was delightfully personable, bringing lots of joy to each occasion. A memorable reception that she worked so hard on, at University Libraries, was the Honorable Howard Coble event – his papers were donated to University Archives. Her co-worker Karen Ward remembers glancing over and seeing that Linda was wearing Howard Coble’s iconic hat. “This was the kind of great person Linda was.”

She cared deeply about each person, as she worked very hard and maintained such professionalism as the development officer.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when more people can gather safely, her husband Robert Kemper says.