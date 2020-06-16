In memoriam: Rhonda Strader

Rhonda Strader, project manager in the Housing and Residence Life Project Office, died this past weekend.

Strader had worked for UNCG for more than 20 years, serving many departments, including Grounds, Facilities Operations, and Facilities Design and Construction.

She was an inspiration to many when she returned to school at the age of 50 and completed her bachelor’s of arts degree in GIS/Urban Planning at UNCG in 2014. Her contributions as a UNCG employee included creating the GIS database for campus mapping and providing learning opportunities for geography student interns and graduate assistants.



UNCG colleagues remember Strader’s great sense of humor, and her devotion to her children and grandchildren.