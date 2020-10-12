In Memoriam: Rochelle Brock

Dr. Rochelle Brock passed away this past Wednesday following a multi-year battle with cancer.

Rochelle joined UNCG in 2015 as Chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Cultural Foundations (ELC), a position she would hold until 2018 when she returned to the ELC faculty. Prior to joining UNCG, Rochelle served on the faculty of Indian University Northwest where she was the Executive Director of the Urban Teacher Education Program, as well as serving on the faculty of Purdue University.

Rochelle was an internationally recognized scholar in Black feminist theory, urban education, and multicultural education. Rochelle’s work impacted not only the fields of education and social justice, but also her students and colleagues. Her students were deeply impacted by her writings, teachings, and mentoring.

Those who were fortunate enough to work with Rochelle know of her warmth, wisdom, and absolutely fantastic wit and sense of humor. She had a special energy that is hard to put into words – dualities come to mind of caring but direct, wise but curious, steadfast but droll. Rochelle worked tirelessly towards the transformative power of education in the lives of students, especially students who are Black, Indigeous, and/or Persons of Color (BIPOC). She worked to create a greater sense of community, and her time in the SOE and ELC will have a lasting impact on our organization.

She will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rochelle’s family and her community of colleagues, students, and friends.

A celebration of life in honor of Rochelle will take place in the spring. More information will be disseminated as it becomes available.