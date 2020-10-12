In Memoriam: Sultan Albogami

One of our international students, Sultan Albogami, passed away last week.

Sultan was a senior in the Computer Science program on a scholarship from the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission. He passed away while visiting his brother in Washington, D.C. Sultan is remembered for his uncanny ability to establish trust and rapport with people of all ages and cultures, his passion for all things tech, and his commitment to doing his very best, whether in the classroom, at work, or in clubs through which he was involved.

Our hearts go out to Sultan’s family and friends, those who knew and loved him, and other Spartans who are touched by this loss, especially our tight-knit community of international students and scholars, those in the Computer Science Department and the College of Arts and Sciences.