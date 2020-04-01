In memoriam: Tom Haggai

Dr. Thomas Haggai, a great supporter and friend of UNC Greensboro, died Mar. 27. In addition to being a 2011 honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree recipient from UNCG, he was a philanthropist, businessman, minister, and recognized speaker.

Haggai led the High Point-based Thomas Haggai and Associates Foundation for 52 years, and served as a former president and CEO of the Independent Grocers Alliance. In 2016, the foundation established a new teacher-training program, the Haggai Academy, in UNCG’s School of Education with a $2.3 million grant.

“We could not be more grateful for Dr. Tom Haggai and the Tom Haggai and Associates Foundation for their generosity to UNCG and its School of Education, ensuring its continued success for many years to com,” says UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

The aim of the Haggai Academy at UNCG is to train non-traditional students to become highly qualified and committed educators. See the News & Record feature on Dr. Haggai.

A memorial service will be held at a later date so that all who wish to gather and celebrate the life of Tom Haggai will have the opportunity to attend. Condolences may be made at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, N.C. 27262. The obituary may be read here.