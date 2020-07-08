Information session for faculty/staff today at 11 a.m.

One of the significant challenges with COVID-19 is the rapid pace of change – in our understanding of the virus, guidance related to staying healthy, and in the spread of the virus itself.

During this week’s information session, we’ll summarize where we stand currently with preparations for this fall, and seek input on how we can continue to help the campus community work toward readiness to welcome back our students.

This session will be recorded and posted on the COVID-19 website. Please note: to join the session, you must use your UNCG email and Zoom account, and you will not be able to attend the meeting anonymously.

The next session will take place today:

Wednesday, July 8th, 11 a.m. – Noon

Final Session:

The last scheduled session (Thursday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) is now a Faculty and Staff Town Hall with Chancellor Gilliam. Please use our existing online portal for submitting questions.