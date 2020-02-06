Kudos again for UNCG campus green efforts

Flowering trees on the UNGC campus

Eleven years in a row. That’s how many times our beautiful campus has been officially recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus USA recipient. The program honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

“We here at UNCG are very fortunate to have a robust urban forest, which is Peabody Park. This recognition is a testament to our hardworking staff in our grounds and operations team, our dedicated faculty providing their guidance and expertise, and our passionate student body. Receiving such recognition is indeed an honor, but to do so and sustain it for 11 straight years is simply admirable. I couldn’t be more proud of the UNCG community and to be part of this team,” says Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Sameer Kapileshwari.

“UNCG is recognized as one of the most environmentally friendly universities in the U.S. by the Princeton Review and Sierra Club Cool Schools. Our team’s commitment to sustainability and to the campus environment is reflected through a myriad of programs related to energy and water efficiencies, incorporation of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in our construction projects, and through our participation in sustainability-related activities.”

“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of UNCG’s participation air will be purer, water cleaner, and your students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty the trees provide.”

To obtain this distinction, UNCG met the five core standards for effective campus forest management: a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance, and a student service-learning project.

“Colleges and universities all over the U.S. are recognizing the importance of sustainability, environment, and resilience through green infrastructure,” says Kapileshwari.

To learn more about the role Grounds plays in that mission and to read the UNCG Campus Tree Care Plan, follow the link: facsustainability.uncg.edu/action-areas/grounds.

Story by Matthew Bryant, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications