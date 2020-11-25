University Libraries to host winter professional development seminars

University Libraries is teaming up with departments across UNCG for a series of Winter 2020 professional development 30-60 minute workshops for insructors, graduate students, and staff through Zoom Meetings on how they can help with virtual research and online teaching.

For more information and sign ups, go to: http://go.uncg.edu/winter2020libpd

They are also all available on the UNCG workshops page: https://workshops.uncg.edu/

To see the recordings of past UNCG virtual workshops offered, go to the UNCG Libraries webinars page: https://uncg.libguides.com/webinars