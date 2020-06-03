Middle College at UNCG celebrates 2020 graduates

The Middle College at UNCG honored its 49 graduates on Tuesday with a special drive-thru celebration as part of Guilford County Schools’ effort to recognize all graduating seniors.

Students and their families decorated their vehicles and drove through the UNCG campus as part of the celebration. As each family reached Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn), students had the opportunity to leave their cars and walk across a stage – while maintaining a six-foot distance – to receive their diplomas, which were presented by Principal Keisha Brown. School staff lined Walker Avenue to congratulate the new graduates.

Eight Middle College graduates will attend UNCG this fall: Matab Abdallah, Kiarah Ayers, Jalyn Bottomley, Zena Elsheikhali, Yaquelin Garcia-Vazquez, Blakelee Hester, Makenzie Mason, and Daniel Withrow.

The Middle College at UNCG was established in 2011 as a partnership between Guilford County Schools and UNCG. The school offers an honors and AP-based curriculum that gives students the opportunity to earn up to two years of college credit. The Middle College at UNCG prepares students for careers in the medical and human sciences fields by offering them foundational high school and college courses, as well as a unique series of UNCG courses called Pathways, which provide career exploration, job shadowing, and internship opportunities to prepare students for success in college, career, and life.

Learn more about the Middle College at UNCG at www.gcsnc.com/middle_college_at_uncg.

See highlights from the celebration below.









Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications

