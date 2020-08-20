Moss Street begins school year with online learning

Moss Street Partnership School, a collaboration between UNC Greensboro and Rockingham County Schools, began the school year Aug. 17 with virtual instruction.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning will continue for at least the first five weeks. After this initial period, the school plans to open for in-person instruction, with students attending as part of different cohorts.

“All week, MSPS teachers, support staff, students, and families have engaged in online teaching and learning. Students have been introduced to everything from math and reading to dance and social-emotional learning under instruction from their teachers and counselors,” said Tina Chestnut, MSPS principal. “Parents and caretakers have been extremely supportive of online learning this week amid minor instances of technological difficulties. Patience and flexibility have been critical in the overall success of the week.”

The switch to online is just one of several changes for Moss Street. Earlier this month, the K-5 school announced that updated legislation now allows any K-5 student in Rockingham County to attend MSPS. Prior to this year, only Rockingham County students who met specific criteria were eligible to attend. All students at MSPS attend free of charge. Through the partnership with Rockingham County Schools, MSPS students receive breakfast, lunch, and transportation at no cost to their families.

Additionally, MSPS introduced a new staff position: school health coordinator and educator. Mary Holderness, a UNCG alumna, was hired for the position over the summer. Holderness will coordinate the school’s health program and serve as a liaison for the community. She will also help develop a health center and a new clinical practice site for UNCG undergraduate nursing students to receive hands-on training at MSPS with a focus on school and community health.

Learn more at mossstreet.uncg.edu.

