Moss Street students receive iPads for online learning

MSPS Principal Catina Chestnut (left) distributes iPads to parents of students. This technology will better support online learning.

Teachers and staff at the Moss Street Partnership School (MSPS) in Reidsville, North Carolina, are stepping up to support students as they learn remotely.

MSPS Principal Catina Chestnut, teachers, and staff distributed over 230 iPads at the elementary school recently.

“Our students are eager to learn, but many lack the necessary technology resources at home to facilitate online learning,” said Chestnut. “We want to give them all the tools they need to succeed, and iPads are critical to maintain consistency with the curriculum and connection with their teachers.”

“Over two-thirds of our students now have iPads in hand. That’s exciting,” said Dr. Carl Lashely, co-director and faculty-in-residence at MSPS. “Our staff has done a great job of staying in touch with students and families daily, letting them know how important they are, and how important it is to stay focused on their schoolwork. I’m proud of our students, and proud of our staff’s commitment to their academic success.”

Here are some other ways MSPS is supporting students during this period of online learning:

Teachers are keeping online learning engaging and fun, connecting with students on Zoom, and creating innovative ways to maintain their love of learning.

Physical Education teacher Mr. Somers is encouraging students to stay active with daily messages. See his “See 10 Do 10” push-up challenge video on the MSPS Facebook page.

MSPS also provides “weekend backpacks” with non-perishable food items for students facing food insecurity at home. The school always welcomes donations. Contact them here.

The school is also a food distribution site for Rockingham County, providing breakfast and lunch five days a week.

MSPS is operated by UNC Greensboro in partnership with Rockingham County Schools. It is a school for kindergarten through fifth graders and emphasizes experiential learning that is authentic, active, learner-centered, challenging, and literacy-rich.

Story by Eden Bloss, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications

