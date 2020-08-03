‘Music for a Sunday Evening’ will stream on August 9

The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 41st season, but this time the event will be streamed live via Facebook.

The City of Greensboro will host MUSEP on August 9 with a performance by the Greensboro Concert Band at the Van Dyke Performance Space.

Many UNCG alumni will participate in both the coordination and performances of the event.

CVPA Dean mcclung will be presenting from 5:30 – 8 p.m. and will interview alumnus Kyioshi Carter and City of Greensboro chief creative economy officer and UNCG alumnus Ryan Deal between sets.

“Events like MUSEP are needed now more than ever – as our community looks for ways to connect, heal, celebrate, and imagine together. While much remains uncertain about the summer and how we will deliver these concerts, we are pleased to affirm our commitment to the series and to the members of our creative community who help bring it to life,” said Deal.

