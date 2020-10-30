UNCG receives national honors for diversity and inclusion

In September, UNC Greensboro received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

The national honor recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. UNCG is among 89 institutions across the nation, and is one of just two UNC System institutions, to receive the award.

The November issue of the magazine, which highlights the award winners, is now available online. UNCG is featured on pages 42, 44, and 72.

Click here to access the online magazine.